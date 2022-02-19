New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic nearly over two years back, the human race has adapted many new ways to live their life. Many new concepts and gadgets have arrived in the markets globally. One of them is air-purifying machines which have become a household thing lately. And thanks to the technology, these air purifiers can also fit into your cars. Although, air purifiers should have become a common thing way before, given the deteriorating air quality in most parts of the country, but, "better late than never".

Be it regular or industrial emissions or stubble burning in farms, we Indians mostly breathe polluted air on a daily basis. But, many companies have now started launching air purifiers for homes and cars in an affordable budget in India. Among those, O2 Cure’s Mini Car Air Purifier is a real catch. This mini car air purifier is portable and can be plugged into a USB slot. While investing very little, you can breathe the freshest air in heavy traffic jams by using this 02 Cure’s minicar air purifier in your cars.

O2 Cure's Air Purifier Features:

Starting off with its feature, this O2 Cure’s Mini air purifier can use for Deodorizations of water, air disinfection removing PMs (Pollutant Materials suspended in air) removing VOCs. The purifier can detect up to PM 2.5 levels and remove any bad odor from the car or room.

This mini car air purifier is built with a hybrid of HEPA and UVLED technologies that eliminates the drawbacks of UV rays and protects you from all kinds of pathogens. It employs UV LEDs and photocatalyst to break down viruses, bacteria, and pollutants and is highly effective against COVID. So, if you are looking for an affordable air purifier that comes with plenty of features then this little can be your next buy for your healthy life ahead.

O2 Cure's Air Purifier Price:

Coming to its price, this mini air car purifier is priced at an affordable rate of Rs. 7,699 and is available on Amazon.com. The design of O2 Cure’s Mini air purifier is quite compact that can be easily plugged into a USB slot. The purifier is enough for hatchbacks and SUVs, so it just needs a USB slot to protect you from polluted air containing pollutants and viruses including COVID-29, bacteria pollutants, and odors. It can be also used inside houses, in Small cabins, and for the infant’s rooms.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan