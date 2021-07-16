The centre has allowed banks that they can now use the social media app to send pension slips to pensioners after their account is credited.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps which allows its users to connect with people as well as share media files. Recently, the Facebook-owned app added new features to enhance the experience of its users. The company is now all set to launch another new feature which is related to pensioners. As per the latest update, the app will help pensioners to get their pension slips through WhatsApp.

The centre has allowed banks that they can now use the social media app to send pension slips to pensioners after their account is credited. According to the order issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare said “Banks may also use social media apps WhatsApp etc in addition to SMS and email,”

The government order added, “Accordingly, all pension disbursing banks should issue pension slip to pensioners after the credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through SMS and email (wherever available) also”.

The center took the decision because a major population of the country is well versed with the app. Earlier, pensioners use to get the pension slip either through SMS or email. However, this new feature of WhatsApp will make it easier than email and messages.

Last month a meeting took place with the Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of pension-disbursing banks that had a brief discussion on providing the breakup of the monthly pension to the pensioners. Through this feature of WhatsApp, pensioners will get to know that their pension has been credited into their account.

The bank will provide complete detail on the monthly pension amount. It will also provide the break-up of the amount credited as well as how much amount has been deducted in tax.

The idea of this welfare measure impressed the banks and as a result, banks welcomed the idea and agreed to cooperate while providing the necessary details. As per banks, the break-up amount information is required by then pensioners in connection with Income Tax, Dearness Relief payments, and DR arrears among others.

