New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Are you fond of Instagram? Well, who isn't but one of the sad things about this platform is that it doesn't allow one to edit their posts through desktop. However, now it's not going to be the case. Yes, the wait is finally going to be over as Instagram is all set to introduce a new feature allowing the users to edit and create posts through desktop and laptops.

Yes, recently, the developer of the app Alessandro Paluzzi took to his official social media handle to announce about the new update to everyone. On his Twitter account, he wrote, "#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website."

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website 👀 pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

However, Paluzzi clarified in another tweet that the new feature is still under the testing process and it will take a while before they will decide to launch it. In his second tweet, he wrote, "This feature is currently being tested only internally. Don't expect to be able to use it anytime soon... But let's hope it doesn't take too long."

ℹ️ This feature is currently being tested only internally. Don't expect to be able to use it anytime soon.

But let's hope it doesn't take too long 🤞🏻 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

How will the new feature work?

As per reports, just like a button on your mobile screens, a plus button will be provided on the navigation bar of your desktop's screen. People will be enabled to select pics from their PCs and crop and edit the photos before uploading them. That's not all, users will even be able to make use of filtres and location adding option through desktop.

Now isn't it awesome? so, how excited are you for the new Instagram feature. Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal