Now You Can Check Share Prices, History Of Stocks, Crypto On Twitter With THIS New Feature | Details

Twitter added a new feature for investors, traders and experts to keep an eye on the stocks and cryptocurrencies.

It appears that Twitter is developing a lot of features to keep its current users. Elon Musk has also made an effort to keep the majority of investors, traders, financial experts, and organisations, which is another feature to add to the list. The new feature will enable the aforementioned users to view the charts and graphs of significant stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies in a single tweet, according to the Twitter Business handle.

The Twitter Business handle has explained all about the feature including how it will work on the platform. Basically, the feature is much similar to the hashtags. If a user puts a ‘$’ sign before any stock’s name, the name will automatically become clickable. If anybody clicks on the name, the user will be redirected to the page where the stock, pricing graph, performance, and other details are present.

You can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a Tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ). — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) December 21, 2022

“People on Twitter see a clickable link that leads them to search results when you Tweet the symbol of a significant stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC),” mentions the tweet. “These search results will now include pricing graphs for major symbols as of today," it added.

"Without selecting a link within a Tweet, you can also search for symbols directly. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ)", added Twitter Business in the thread.

On the other hand, the new Twitter Chief Elon Musk admired the new feature and also commended the new feature by retweeting. He wrote "One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter!”

One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter!



Nice work by Twitter team. https://t.co/CKLH8OtDDW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Recently, Twitter re-launched its premium Twitter Blue Subscription with different colour badges- Golden for the companies and businesses, Grey as an official badge, and Blue for the Twitter Blue Subscribers.

Notably, the micro-blogging platform Twitter has also hiked the price for Apple users, and now it will cost $11 for a month. While for Android and Web users, it remains constant at $8 per month.