Google introduced 3D monuments to its Augmented Reality (AR) search results, a 9to5google report stated. Google search users, at present can view 90 monuments in 3D view, both on Android as well as iOS devices. The feature has been reported to be working fine with both Android and iOS devices.



London’s Big Ben Tower, Paris’s Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum feature at top amongst the list of 90 monuments currently available to be viewed in 3D by the users.

If a user wishes to view the supported monuments in 3D, one needs to head to Google.com or the Google Search app on Android or iOS.



These 3D monuments start with a rotating model that can be zoomed into. The AR viewing in Google search is different from Google Earth as it allows users to place all the 3D monuments in your environment.

The 3D models are built using 3D data from Google Earth and displayed via ModelViewer, Google's protocol for handling 3D and AR content on the web.



"Not only will you be able to navigate smoothly to each stop of the tour but objects along the way can also be viewed in AR," wrote Florent Robineau and Joe Shepherd, tech lead and associate product manager, respectively, at Google Arts & Culture on the company's website.

Which monuments will be available to view in Google 3D?

Other than the Big Ben, Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum, monuments such as the Parthenon, Tokyo Skytree, Arc de Triomphe, Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, Brooklyn Bridge, Castle of Good Hope, Columbus Monument, Empire State Building, Golden Gate Bridge, Leaning Tower of Pisa, London Eye, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, National Palace, One World Trade Center, Palace of Versailles, Rhodes Memorial, Stonehenge, Tokyo National Museum, Trafalgar Square, Westminster Abbey, Yoyogi National Stadium, and Zojoji can also be viewed in 3D via Google AR.

