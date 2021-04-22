Zomato COVID Emergency Feature: These food orders will be prioritised will be assigned to the ‘fastest rider’ based on location and route to ensure quickest delivery.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Food delivery and restaurant aggregator Zomato has come up with a new feature for the app users, both iPhone and Android. Users can now mark their food orders as a COVID-19 emergency. These food orders will be prioritised will be assigned to the ‘fastest rider’ based on location and route to ensure quickest delivery.

The COVID-19 emergency food orders will get dedicated customer support and also they will be contactless, which means they will be prepaid and the deliveries will be contactless.

The new update is available on Zomato for orders from restaurants who have signed up for this COVID-19 emergency delivery facility. The user will see the option "This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency" and all he has to do is check on that option.

The charges for such deliveries will be usual and no extra charges will be added in the bill. Moreover, the delivery of such order will be contactless by default to ensure safety of customer as well as the delivery agent.

News18 quoted Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal thanking the restaurant industry for joining hands "to serve our customers who need us the most right now".

Rolling out the new feature, Zomato also urged users to mark the food order as 'COVID Emergency' only if this is a genuine emergency and the order needs to be prepared on priority. "Treat this as an ambulance and please don't misuse it", reads the feature description on the app.

The feature will be a great help to those suffering from COVID-19 or someone who is taking care of a patient and needs to get the food delivered quickly.

The Delhi government has imposed a week-long lockdown in the national capital. While restaurants are closed for dine-in, food delivery is allowed throughout the day. Similar exemptions have been given in other states too where weekend curfews and night curfews have been imposed.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta