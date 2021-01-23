In WhatsApp's new feature, the users will be able to make voice calls on desktop like smartphones after the completion of the beta test.

New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: From personal chats to professional work, WhatsApp has been a crucial part of our lives. With the digitally advanced age, WhatsApp never made its user left behind on things, and now in a new development, WhatsApp has started rolling out the video and voice call feature for more desktop users, though the option is still in beta and not everyone will see it immediately.

Though the new feature is in a slow rolling out process, some of the users who were able to access it, took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the new feature. A Twitter user shared the screenshot of the latest WhatsApp feature. In the photo, voice and video call buttons with beta written over have appeared on the web version of the app. The user wrote that the feature is now available in Argentina.

WhatsApp is rolling out WhatsApp Beta calls on WhatsApp Desktop for more users!https://t.co/4EduW4bHfP https://t.co/JIFRFLB8je — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 21, 2021

Earlier, in December 2020, WaBetaInfo reported that “WhatsApp is rolling out beta calls for specific users but unfortunately, being a beta feature, it’s available for very few people."

How will the Whatsapp voice call from the desktop work?

In this new feature, the users will be able to make voice calls on desktop like smartphones after the completion of the beta test. This feature will also give you the option of either accepting or declining the call. As of now, some of the users are able to see the option of making voice and video calls besides the search button at the top of the chat window.

How will the Whatsapp video call from desktop work?

In this feature, the user will be able to make a video call in the desktop Whatsapp application. this will also give the option to accept or decline the call and will also ask the permission from laptop to open the camera or not.

So far, there is no such report of restriction on the call duration and the number of calls a user makes in a day. Currently, Whatsapp allows a mobile app to connect up to 8 participants for a group chat either as a voice or a video call.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma