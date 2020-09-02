The tool predicts when and where the floods will occur and keep people safe and informed about them. Some 200 million people in India across 250,000 square kilometres and over 40 million people in Bangladesh can receive alerts from the system.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Multinational technology giant Google announced on Wednesday that its Flood Forecasting Initiative -- which uses Artificial Intelligence to identify flood-prone areas -- has been expanded to cover all of India and parts of Bangladesh.

The company had first launched the flood prediction system for certain pars of Bihar in 2018 and since then sent over 30 million notifications to users with Android devices. Much of its work centred on India, where floods are a serious risk for hundreds of millions of people every year. By June, just in time for the monsoon season, it had extended to the whole of India, the company said in a statement.

The tool predicts when and where the floods will occur and keep people safe and informed about them. One of the informations provided by the tool is the flood depth: when and how much flood waters are likely to rise. Some 200 million people in India across 250,000 square kilometres and over 40 million people in Bangladesh can receive alerts from the system.

"In collaboration with Yale, we’ve been visiting flood-affected areas and doing research to better understand what information people need, how they use it to protect themselves, and what we can do to make that information more accessible," the statement read.

A survey conducted by the company found that 65 percent of people who receive flood warnings before the flooding begins take action to protect themselves or their assets.

This year, Google launched a new forecasting model that allows it to double the lead time of many of its alerts, providing more notice to governments and giving tens of millions of people an extra day to prepare.

"We’re providing people with information about flood depth: when and how much flood waters are likely to rise. And in areas where we can produce depth maps throughout the floodplain, we’re sharing information about depth in the user’s village or area," the statement read.

In addition to this, Google.org has collaborated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to build d local networks that can get disaster alert information to people who wouldn’t otherwise receive smartphone alerts directly.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja