New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google Dialer app is one of the must-have apps for all the Android One and Google Pixel devices which has now been made available for phones like Xiaomi and OnePlus. But what's new is that Google Dialer app is all set to add a new feature that will bring it at par with the Truecaller app. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about caller ID feature.

As per a recent report, the new update which is going to be added in Google Dialer will be the caller ID provision where a user can see the details of the caller like his location, name etc. Reportedly, this feature was under the testing process since a few months before they finally decided to launch it. According to XDA, which is a tech information site, this is the latest feature in Google Phone app and is not available for all the users. However, the feature will be launched for everyone soon.

How will this feature work?

This feature is caller ID that means user will be able to identify any unknown caller who is calling them and where does the number belong to. In short, it is exactly how popular app Truecaller works where you get to know that who is calling you without saving their number. This feature in Google Dialer app can be accessed if one has set the Google Phone app as their default app for calling.

But, as mentioned above, this feature is currently unavailable for all users. Therefore, you can have Microsoft's Your Phone app which also comes with some interesting features like it lets you access the notifications of your phone on your desktop or laptop. Isn't it interesting? Well, it also provides you with a feature of making phone calls from your desktop.

So guys, coming back to the Google Dialer app's new feature. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal