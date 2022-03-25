New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Health continues to dominate the topics of concern world over, as parts of the world still remain affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Soon, you will be able to make an appointment to your nearest doctor at the click of a Google search. The company has said that its Health and Social impact team is working on one such tool which will work for both users’ existing doctors and new sign-ups.

However, during the initial some time, the rollout of the feature will be limited. The company has said that it will work with pharmaceutical and healthcare companies to build its network of supported clients. In its announcement, Google added that it will be easier for the individuals who have relocated to a new area to book a doctors’ appointment on the same day while feeling sick.

“The Covid-19 pandemic strengthened our resolve that Google could and should help everyone, everywhere live a healthier life. It also accelerated our company-wide health efforts,” Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer at Google, wrote in a blogpost.

“When people have questions about their health, they often start with the internet to find answers. No matter what people are searching for on Google Search, it’s our mission to give high-quality information, exactly when it’s needed,” DeSalvo added.

According to a report in The Verge, if a user searches for a doctor or a health provider’s office, they’ll see the available appointments with the date of the earliest appointment. A “book” button will direct them to a third-party site to make an appointment.

The company said it is still in the early stages of rolling out this feature; it is working with partners, and other scheduling solution providers.

“We hope to expand features, functionality and our network of partners so we can make it easier for people to get the care they need,” DeSalvo said.

The new feature comes after Search team in December released features to help people navigate the complex healthcare system and make more informed decisions, like finding healthcare providers who take their insurance.

For its users in India, Japan, and Brazil Google-owned YouTube is adding health source information panels on videos to provide context that helps viewers identify videos from authoritative sources, and health content shelves that more effectively highlight videos from these sources when people search for specific health topics.

These context cues help people easily navigate and evaluate credible health information. The feature will be rolled out starting this week.

Google announces steps to simplify prenatal ultrasound

To simplify prenatal ultrasound, Google also announced new research into global AI initiatives, having partnered with Northwestern Medicine to research on its ultrasound technology.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma