New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Metaverse-owned WhatsApp is popular worldwide for the way it was revolutionised instant connectivity. People stay in touch with friends, family, colleagues and others through WhatsApp by interacting through text messages, voice/video calls and images among others. But now with WhastApp’s latest update you can make your WhatsApp messages to disappear by default. The optional feature is being provided on the messaging application that can be turned on for more smartphone privacy.

What happens when one enables Disappearing Messages?

When ones enables the Disappearing Messages feature, you can set the chats to disappear for a 24-hour, 7-day, or 90-day period after they are sent.

Does it apply to the older chats too?

No. The older chats will not disappear by default. The latest update can be applied only on the messages from the moment privacy settings are turned on to enable the disappearing messages.

In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off.

Disappearing Messages feature in group chats

In a group chat, any of the group participants can turn disappearing messages on or off.

However, a group administrator can change group settings to allow only admins to turn disappearing messages on or off.

How to enable disappearing messages?

1. Open the WhatsApp chat.

2. Tap the contact’s name.

3. Tap Disappearing messages, and press ‘Continue’

4. Select 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days (the period after which you would like your messages to be deleted)

You will have to select the appropriate timer based on how often you would like WhatsApp messages to self-destruct in the conversation window.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma