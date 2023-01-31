Nothing Phone (2) Could First Debut In US And Then Global Market; Here's Why

Nothing Phone (2) could first launch in US and then in other parts of the world. (Image-Twitter)

In an interview, Carl Pei, the Chief Executive Officer of Nothing, a British technology business, stated that the brand will be focused more on the US audience than other nations, hinting that the Nothing Phone 2 would be launched first in the US and then in the global markets.

The Nothing Phone 2 could reportedly make an entry in late 2023 as the successor of the company's first phone, the Nothing 1 which gained a tremendous response in the global market with its unique look and specifications.

In an interview with Inverse, Carl, founder of the brand mentioned that the brand is looking forward to making the United States their priority which makes us speculate that the Nothing Phone (2) would be launched in the United States first.

"In terms of markets, we decided to prioritise the United States. We couldn't do it sooner since we were just in our second year and our hands were tied to creating the team as we were building the products. We can take a stride forward now that we're on more firm ground," he said during the interview.

During the interview, he also stated that the company's income has increased tenfold in 2022 when compared to 2021. In terms of revenue, he clarified that the company earned more than $200 million last year and $ 24 million in the first year. Additionally, he also highlighted that the company has shipped over a million products already.

Meanwhile, the Nothing 1 smartphone featured a 6.55-inch OLED FHD+ display with a variable refresh rate of up to 60 Hz. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset with a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Nothing phone gets a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter paired with a 50 MP secondary lens with optical image stabilisation support. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16 MP front camera.