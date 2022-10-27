Nothing Launches Ear (Stick) With See-Through Design; Check Price, Features And Availability Here

After getting a decent response to the Ear 1 Wireless earbud headset, Nothing has launched its Ear Stick with a transparent, unique design that too, at a pretty impressive price. The company took to its official YouTube channel to launch the all-new product globally.

Focusing on comfort, lightweight, and functional design, the UK brand has provided the Ear Stick in a cylindrical case along with custom audio technology. Talking about the design, it comes with a semi-in-ear. Talking about the reason, the officials clarified that the company wanted to offer more variety to its customers.

Nothing Ear Stick Specifications:

The Nothing Ear Stick features big 12.6 mm dynamic drivers along with PEN (Polyethylene Naphthalate) + PU (Polyurethane) diaphragm. For every user other than Nothing 1 owner will have to download the Nothing Ear Stick. It will function on both the Android and iOS platforms.

With limited access to features, it only gets IP54 dust, water and sweat resistance, In-ear detection, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. However, there are no touch controls or active noise cancellation on offer. On the other hand, it offers three built-in HD mics which will get used for soundproofing.

Talking about the battery backup, a single charge can give up to 7 hrs of listening time and up to 3 hrs of talk time. In the charging case, it can offer up to 29 hrs of listening time. Up to 12 hrs of talk time. However, a user can get a 9 hrs playback in just 10 mins of charging. Notably, there is no wireless charging on offer.

Nothing Ear Stick Price:

The Ear Stick will cost Rs 8,499 in India, the same price as the black Ear 1 variation (the white version costs Rs 7,299), which seems a little on the expensive side considering they do not have noise cancellation and touch controls on offer.

The Ear Stick will be available in India beginning November 17 on famous e-commerce platforms like Myntra and Flipkart.