Nokia X30 5G Launched In India With 50-MP PureView Camera; Check Price, Specifications Here

NOKIA, a technology company based in Finland that is now owned by HMD Global, has introduced a flagship phone in India with an outstanding set of features. The Nokia X30 5G, a new flagship phone, comes with a dual camera with optical image stabilisation, as well as a powerful Qualcomm chipset.

Nokia X30 5G Specifications:

The all-new Nokia X30 5G gets a 6.43-inch Pure AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 700 nits. The company claims the screen which is being offered with the phone is capable of providing a brighter and sharper experience to the users. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with the Adreno 619 GPU for better performance. The smartphone sports RAM of up to 8GB and a UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256 GB. The smartphone would run on the last generation Android 12 out of the box. The phone is backed by a 4200 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, Nokia's new flagship gets a 50-megapixel PureView primary shooter along with a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor and is offered with optical image stabilisation. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the smartphone comes up with the GoPro Quik app to shoot and edit the same. The camera seems to be more equipped as the company has included Night Mode 2.0, Dark Vision, Tripod Mode, and Night Selfie.

Nokia X30 5G Price In India:

The new flagship from HMD Global’s Nokia is priced at Rs 48,999 for the base trim of 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage. The sale of the phone would start on February 20 on e-commerce and the company's official website.