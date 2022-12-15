Nokia Launches C31 In India At Rs 9,999; Check Features And Other Details Here

The base model of the phone packs 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage while the other variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

By JE Technology Desk
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 05:48 PM IST
Image credits: Twitter/ @NokiamobileIN

HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched Nokia C31 expanding its product portfolio. Starting at just Rs 9,999, the smartphone is a budget-friendly device.

The phone is up for purchase In India and the customer can buy it either via Nokia online stores or by visiting the stores offline.

Nokia C31: Features

The handset is equipped with a 6.74-inch 2.5D toughened glass with a resolution of 1600x720. The Nokia C31 comes with a 5MP camera at the front and a triple camera system at the back. It also features a 13 MP Main AF + 2 MP Depth FF + 2 MP Macro FF paired with an LED flashlight.

Nokia C31: Price

The smartphone is available in two different storage options. The base model of the phone packs 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage while the other variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Customers can buy the former smartphone at Rs 9,999, while the latter with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage costs Rs 10,999.

Battery: The handset is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with 10 watt charging. According to Nokia, the battery of C31 can last up to 3 days on a single charge.

Available Colours: Charcoal, Cyan and Mint are the two colour options available for the customers.

Connectivity: the device has Bluetooth version 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm headphone jack among others.

Storage: Powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, the smartphone works on the Android 12 operating system and packs up to 4GB of RAM. The device has an internal storage capacity of 64 GB.

Dual Sim: Nokia C31 is a dual SIM phone and comes with a microSD card which can be used to expand Nokia C31’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

