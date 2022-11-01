Nokia G60 5G: Nokia's First 5G-Ready Phone Launched; Check Price And Specifications Here

Nokia has launched its first-ever 5G ready phone, G60 5G in India. The phone is offered with dual sim card slots and both of them support a 5G network. The phone features a good-looking design along with a triple camera setup and an LCD display. Under the hood, it sports a snapdragon chipset.

Nokia G60 5G Price:

The cost of the Nokia G60 5G is Rs 29,999. It will be available in shades including Ice and Black. The warranty for the product is two years.

However, the phone is available on a pre-booking basis from today and the potential buyers can book their G60 smartphone till the 7th of this month. The customers who book the phone during the above-mentioned period will get Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599. The sale of the phone will start on 8th November 2022.

Nokia G60 Specifications:

The all-new Nokia G60 will sport a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display along with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. It has a peak brightness of 500 nits, making it a decent choice on offer. The Finnish company has also offered Corning Gorilla Glass 5 in terms of protection.

The phone is based on Android 12 and features a Snapdragon 695 chipset in collaboration with 6GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery. However, only 20W charging (QC 2.0 and USB PD 3.0) support is available with the phone. But on the other hand, Nokia claims a full charge can let the user run the phone for two days straight.

Talking about the optics, the phone features a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In terms of connectivity, the device includes dual SIM, eSIM, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, GPS, FM radio, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP52-rated chassis.