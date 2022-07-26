Nokia C21 Plus With Android 11 Go Now Available In India; Check Price, Specifications

Nokia's latest C21 Plus has been made available in India from Tuesday across retail, E-commerce and Nokia.com. With a cost starting from just Rs 10,299, the new smartphone has many great features like the long-lasting battery capabilities that Nokia phones became famous for all those years ago.

The latest mobile phone has the best combination of price and specifications, making it a favourite pocket-friendly handset to date.

Speaking on the launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & Mena HMD Global said, “At HMD Global, we recognize what millennials want from a smartphone, and we constantly seek to deliver that with utmost quality, trust and durability. The Nokia C21 Plus is specially designed to cater to the evolving needs of the youngsters who are confident and is seeking a brand for its trust with meaningful innovations."

"In line with this thought, is our bharosa khud par’ campaign for Nokia C21 Plus .We are inspired by the youth in every nook and corner of this country who aspire to do more, be more. Nokia smart devices have consistently delivered by meeting the needs of our base in these markets, and we will continue to do so with exciting and trustworthy devices," he added.

The Nokia C21 Plus is the perfect combination of top specifications and the Nokia trust of quality and durability at the best price.

Let's Have A Look At The Features Of The Newly-Launched Smartphones:

1. Huge Battery In A Slim Design:

The latest handset comes with 5050 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery which delivers a battery life of up to three days.

2. Robust And Rigorously Tested:

The body of the phone is supported by an inner metal chassis and toughened cover glass – IP52-rated for extra protection from dirt, dust, and water droplets, so your daily adventures are not interrupted.

3. Renowned Security:

Mobile phones these days store a lot of important and secure information like banking details, personal information, and many more things. Nokia C21 Plus hence comes with two years of quarterly security updates as standard to keep everything safe.

Additionally, it has features like, fingerprint and AI face unlock technology to ensure extra safety.

4. A Clean Operating System (OS):

The streamlined version of the Android OS in the phone benefits its users with fast downloading speeds without sacrificing battery life.

5. Capture Life's Best Bits:

With a 13 MP dual camera with HDR technology, the phone captures beautiful moments with great details.

6. Pricing And Availability:

Nokia C21 Plus is available in India from Tuesday, July 26, in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey colours and comes in, 3/32 GB and 4/64 GB variants priced at 10,299 and 11,299 respectively. The device is now available across retail, E-Commerce, and Nokia.com. There is a limited period offer of Free Nokia Wired Buds on purchase from Nokia.com.