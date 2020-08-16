Nokia 5.3 will be available with a large 6.55-inch display with HD+ display and 20:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming handset will have a dimension of 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and will have a weight of about 180 grams.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In what could be a piece of good news for tech-savvy people across the country, the HMD Global could soon launch Nokia 5.3 in India this month. According to media reports, Nokia 5.3 has been listed on the company’s India website alongside the Nokia 5310 and could go on sale in the country after the launch.

What are the features of Nokia 5.3?

Nokia 5.3 will be available with a large 6.55-inch display with HD+ display and 20:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming smartphone will have a dimension of 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and will have a weight of about 180 grams.

If you have interest in photography, then Nokia 5.3 is the right choice for you as it comes with a set of four cameras -- 13-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera). For selfie lovers, Nokia 5.3 has an 8-megapixel front camera.

What about the specifications of Nokia 5.3?

Nokia 5.3 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. According to HMD Global, Nokia 5.3 will have a battery life of two days. Speaking about the operating system of the smartphone, the company has said that it will run on Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box, adding that it will also get Google’s new Android 11 update.

Nokia 5.3 will also have a dedicated fingerprint sensor and will be available to users in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colours, said media reports. It will reportedly available in 3 GB, 4 GB, and 6 GB RAM options and have internal storage of 64 GB. The phone will also have expandable storage up to 512 GB.

What about the cost of Nokia 5.3?

There has been no official confirmation but some media reports suggest that Nokia 5.3 will be available for Rs 16,750 in India. Outside India, it is available for 189 Euros.

According to reports, HMD Global will also launch two more smartphones in India apart from Nokia 5.3 in August. Reports suggest that the two smartphones could be the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 1.3.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma