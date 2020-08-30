Nokia 3.4, which has been codenamed as “Doctor Strange”, will reportedly be launched in India next month. However, the specifications and the design of the phone has been revealed ahead of its official launch.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The HMD Global has launched several unique and budget-friendly smartphones, including Nokia 5.3 and Nokia C5, in India over the last few months and the company is now busy with its preparations of launching the next series of its smartphones – Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 7.3.

Nokia 3.4, which has been codenamed as “Doctor Strange”, will reportedly be launched in India next month. However, the specifications and the design of the phone has been revealed ahead of its official launch. According to reports, the Nokia 3.4 will have a dedicated Google Assistant launcher just like other Nokia smartphones and will be available at a price under Rs 15,000.

Nokia 3.4 Dr Strange Features and Specifications:

According to media reports, the Nokia 3.4 ‘Dr Strange’ will have an HD+ resolution with a 6.5-inch display which will provide an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone will be based on a Snapdragon “Bengal” chipset, along with 3 GB of RAM and it will have a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Nokia 3.4 ‘Dr Strange’ will also have a long battery life as it will come with a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging and a micro-USB port. Reports suggest that the Nokia 3.4 Dr Strange will also have a dedicated Google Assistant button like other Nokia models.

For selfie lovers, the Nokia 3.4 Dr Strange will reportedly have an 8-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera that is expected to be an 8 MP snapper. Reports suggest that the circular camera array will consist of a 13MP + 2MP + 5MP triple setup.

What about the price of Nokia 3.4 Dr Stranger?

Nokia 3.4 Dr Strange will be officially unveiled by the HDM Global on September 3. It will be unveiled alongside Nokia 2.4 which is also known as “Wolverine”. According to media reports, Nokia 3.4 Dr Strange will be a budget-friendly smartphone and will have a price under Rs 15,000.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma