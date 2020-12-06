Nokia 3.4 'Dr Strange' might price between Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 5.3 i.e around Rs 12,000 for the 3GB base. However, the company is yet to make an official statement on this.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a piece of good news for tech lovers, the HMD Global will likely launch its smartphone Nokia 3.4 'Dr Strange' in mid-December in India. Lately, in September the company had unveiled the smartphone alongside Nokia 2.4.

According to Nokia Power User, the phone’s cost might price between Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 5.3 i.e around Rs 12,000 for the 3GB base. However, the company is yet to make an official statement on this.

Meanwhile, Nokia 3.4 was initially rolled out in the European markets in September. The smartphone is available in the UK at GBP 130 (around Rs 12,8000) for 3GB +32 GB storage option.

Here are the complete features of Nokia 3.4 that you must know:

1. 6.39-inch full HD+LCD with 8MP front camera placed inside a hole-punch cutout. Just like Nokia 2.4, even this version also has a thick bezel with the Nokia branding on it.

2. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. Not just this, it also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via USB Type-C.

3. At the back, the device has a triple-camera setup with an LED flash placed inside the circular module. The device holds a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP depth sensor.

4. The smartphone comes in three colour options i.e in Charcoal, Fjord and Dusk.

Other features on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, NFC, FM Radio and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv