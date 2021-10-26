New Delhi: Jagran Technology Desk: Considering the increasing impact of technology in the pandemic era, there is a pertinent need for cost-effective, reliable and secure methods to store data. The need has, however, also been propelled by the phenomenal growth of e-gaming etc in India. The demand for next-generation storage solutions is at its highest, owing to the extensive digitalisation all around.

With pandemic induced lockdown, the need for computer hardware and accessories shot up, the need was not just for work-related gear but for recreational purposes also like gaming. Jagran English recently talked to Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Head Consumer Business, BiWin - a leading manufacturer of storage devices for various brands. Here are the excerpts:

Please tell us what does Storage device mean?

A storage device is any type of computing hardware that is used for storing, porting or extracting data files and objects. High-quality flash storage and memory is the need of the hour to meet the expectations in the sector, BiWin is working hard to fill the gap with its independent development capabilities in hardware, software, firmware and storage algorithms.

What kinds/types of Storage devices are available in market?

There are two different types of storage devices: Primary storage devices: Generally smaller in size, primary storage devices are designed to hold data temporarily and are internal to the computer. They have the fastest data access speed. These types of devices include RAM and cache memory.

Secondary storage devices: Secondary storage devices usually have a larger storage capacity, and they store data permanently. They can be either internal or external to the computer. These types of devices include the hard disk, the optical disk drive , USB storage device& SSD (Solid State Drives)

What kind of trends are there in storage device market in India?

Pandemic has led to a drastic change in the way we live and conduct business on day to day basis. This is driven by a necessity to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour thereby leading to extensive digitalisation of our daily life needs and sudden exponential demand for WFH (work from home) computing devices. This, coupled with having a huge consumer base in India, is making the Market for Chips and personal storage grow very fast in India.

What factors you think will ensure your growth in the market?

How significant is the Indian gaming ecosystem for storage device market in the country?

Indian gaming ecosystem is growing very fast. We also have an agreement with Acer to sell Predator-branded memory and personal SSD storage products to customers in India. The Predator brand is known for providing hardcore PC gamers and esports professionals with high-end gaming solutions that give them a competitive edge. The new high-end flagship memory and storage portfolio under the Predator brand begins with state-of-the-art memory modules and blazing-fast solid-state drives.

With a powerful “cyberpunk inspired” design to match the power of its performance, the new Predator Apollo memory module series offers speed, style and special lighting. Its ultra-high frequency, ultra-low timing, and overclocking capabilities will satisfy even the most speed-thirsty gamers. In solid state storage, the new Predator GM3500 delivers faster load times for games, applications, and movies. It’s lighter than regular drives and better able to withstand movement and drops. It also uses less energy, allowing computers to run cooler.



This high-performance GM3500 model is PCIe Gen 3x4, NVMe 1.3 compliant with 3400/3000 MB/s read-write speeds while the Advanced LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) on-board improves performance using powerful error correcting code algorithms.

Kindly share details about your associations in storage markets.

BIWIN recently reached an agreement with Acer to bring Acer-branded memory and personal SSD storage products to customers in India. This combination along with the strength and network of distributor -Fortune marketing make our product offerings very exciting for Indian consumers.

How do you see the growth prospects of this sector in coming days?

