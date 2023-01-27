New AR/VR App To Design Revamp, Everything That Is Likely To Make Its Way With Apple iOS 17

Apple iOS 17 is likely to roll out with the launch of iPhone 15 series. (Image-Unsplash)

The California-based popular technology company Apple which has recently rolled out its latest software update iOS 16.3 with major bug fixes is reportedly going to launch its new level iOS 17 as per Apple’s timeline. With this, a new leak claiming that iOS 17 will be released alongside the upcoming iPhone 15 series, as Apple is known to do, can be believed to be true.

According to a report by GSM Arena, a technology-based news website has claimed that the iOS 17 will not be coming up with massive visual makeovers. It also claims that the upcoming new generation software update would be similar to the existing iOS 16 with minor changes to the UI.

“In fact, you should pretty much anticipate that it will resemble iOS 16 in appearance. The upcoming update will put more of an emphasis on improving stability and effectiveness and working with Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset,” the report said.

This means the iOS 17 would be featuring a new application that would help the users to control the upcoming Apple Reality Pro headset. Additionally, the iOS 17 will reportedly have "significantly more features" than the Watch app but a similar concept with major changes coming in the Home App reported by GSM Arena.

Furthermore, Apple Music would also get some minor changes and may include the navigation feature for navigating within the application. Additionally, the Mail app would also be revamped and the Files will also see some changes the report further added.

Another major add-on that would definitely be a game changer is the addition of the Dynamic Island feature to all the upcoming trims. GSM Arena reported that the iOS 17 would bring the Dynamic Island to all the vanilla and pro trims of the iPhone 15 series.

(With Agency Inputs)