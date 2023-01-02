Never Search These Things On Google As It Might Land You In Legal Trouble

The year 2023 will be a significant year in the field of technology. Many new gadgets and apps will launch, pushing the limits of human ingenuity even further. However, it will be a tough year for many people as certain aspects of technology become increasingly dangerous. The rapid development of internet technologies makes things worse for those who face online hate-group activity or false information posted on social media.

The government monitors specific searches made on search engines such as Google, which can reveal sensitive information and, if done, can land you behind bars. In 2023, users shouldn't gamble with the security and safety of the internet. Those who report instances of child pornography and sexual assault may also face criminal charges.

Here are the things you must not search on Google or other search engines:

‘How To Make A Bomb? How To Make A Pressure Cooker Bomb?'

It goes without saying that looking up information of this nature on a search engine could put you on the radar of government security officials or search engine staff. You are undoubtedly causing yourself problems if you are searching for information that may harm others.

Pornography Involving Children

Another search could get you into trouble because it's against the law to look for content related to child pornography anywhere in the world, including India. If you don't want the police showing up at your door, avoid looking for this kind of content.

Criminal Activity-Related Questions

You could get into trouble if you look up any criminally related information, such as how to make any kind of weapon or hurt someone. This includes looking for drugs and other substances that are prohibited in the nation.

Avoid looking for Abortion-Related Terms

Last but not least, if you frequently look for abortion, it could cause you some serious problems. This is because the procedure in India is governed by a set of guidelines, rules, and regulations, and if you are caught looking for loopholes or unethical practices, you risk coming under the watchful eye of the responsible authorities.