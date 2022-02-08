New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Netflix’s base plan was reduced to Rs 149 per month in December last year. The Rs 149 base plan, while being most affordable, allows a user to consume Netflix content only on a phone or a tablet. With Rs 149 base plan, users cannot consume Netflix content on a smart TV or laptop. Netflix’s Rs 199 per month plan, however, gives a user to consume the content from popular streaming app on a Laptop or a smart TV.

Netflix’s Rs 199 per month plan lets viewers to view the content on one device at a time with 480p resolution.

The other Netflix plans cost Rs 499 and Rs 649 per month, with support for HD and 4K content respectively, while supporting 2 and 4 screens at the same time.

Netflix Rs 149 per month Vs. Amazon Prime Video’s Rs 179 per month plan

Amazon has increased the cost of its Prime Video subscription from Rs 129 per month earlier to Rs 179 per month now. Amazon’s Prime membership, however, also offers a host of benefits, including free shipping and prioritised delivery of products from Amazon, access to Prime Music, etc.

The Rs 179 per month subscription of Amazon Prime lets you view the content simultaneously in up to four screens up to 4K resolution.

The yearly cost of an Amazon Prime membership is now Rs 1499, up from Rs 999 earlier.

Disney+Hotstar Rs 299 plan

The basic Disney+Hotstar plan begins at Rs 299 per month in the streaming service’s ‘Premium’ subscription mode offers access to ad-free content while supporting 4 devices simultaneously with 4K video resolution option. The same plan is available in Rs 1499 on a yearly basis.

Disney+Hotstar also has a Super plan priced at Rs 899 per year, which supports two devices simultaneously. Users get full HD video quality, but this is not ad-free.

SonyLive Rs 299 per month subscription

SonyLiv’s subscription begins at Rs 299 on a monthly basis. The six-month subscription is available for Rs 699 whereas the yearly subscription is available for Rs 999.

Zee5’s Rs 499 per year plan

Zee5 offers a Rs 499 per year plan, which supports three screens at one time. Zee5 also offers a three months plan of Rs 299 which supports two screens at a time.

