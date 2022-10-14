Netflix To Launch Ad-Supported Plan 'Basic With Ads' At USD 6.99/Month In November | Details

Netflix, the subscription-based streaming platform, has officially announced that it would launch the ad-supported tier on November 3. As per reports, Netflix will launch the ‘Basic with Ads’ plan in the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK at a price of $6.99 per month.

It is expected that a user would see four to five minutes of ads per hour and the video quality will be restricted to 720p. According to Netflix, this plan will not affect its other streaming plans. The objective of introducing this platform is to hook users who want to watch movies and shows at a lower price.

“The user will see the ads before the show is starting and in the middle of the content”, clarified Netflix. “ The limited number of shows and movies will not be available because of licensing restrictions”, it added in the statement.

Adding on to that, it also mentions that the user will not be able to download the shows or movies in this particular plan. However, this makes sense as the ads will have to be inserted on a per-stream basis.

Here is what the plan would look like:

Netflix will offer its entry-level plan at a price of $6.99/month with only 1 screen at a time. It will have a stream quality of 720p (HD). It will come with limited content with some ads placed at the start and middle of shows or movies and no downloading option.

Earlier, the most basic plan was for $9.99/month which also gives 1 screen at a time, HD quality but the offline downloading is available for 1 device.

However, Netflix would still have a large variety of TV shows and movies with a personalised movie experience. The plan is expected to launch on November 3, 2022, at 9 AM in the above-mentioned countries. But no official statements are released for the launch of this plan in India.