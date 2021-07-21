The games will come up as a ‘new content category’ for the subscribers. Netflix said that these games will be tied to Netflix hits.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Streaming giant Netflix is all set to flow its waters into the vast sea of video games. Amid weak projections of subscriber growth after the release of pandemic-related restrictions from many parts of the world that had earlier kept the people at home.

Earlier in 2020, during the beginning of pandemic, Netflix reported sharp rise in its subscriber base. However, in a shocking development in the On the Tap (OTT) world, Netflix reported the loss of about 430,000 subscribers in the United States and Canada in the second quarter of 2021. This was Netflix’s third-only quarterly decline in last 10 years.

Netflix into gaming: Will the subscribers have to pay more?

No, the streaming giant said that its video game offerings would be available to subscribers at no extra charge. Primarily, these will be the video games designed for mobile phones.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV,” the company said in its statement to the shareholders.

What the games will be like on Netflix?

The games will come up as a ‘new content category’ for the subscribers. Netflix said that these games will be tied to Netflix hits. Already Netflix has stepped ahead to a few gaming titles related to “Stranger Things and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Netflix is all set to come up with an exciting lineup of shows in the second half of 2021, including new seasons of ‘Money Heist’ and ‘The Witcher’.

Netflix added 1.54 million customers in the last quarter, while managing to breach the projections of 1.04 million. However, a year ago, Netflix had added 10.1 million subscribers in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic put people inside their homes in most of the world.

The total subscriber-count of Netflix stands at 209 million at the end of June.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma