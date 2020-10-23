Netflix Stream Fest Free trial in India: Netflix will issue a code for users to access the app during the free-trial promotional offer. The offer is likely to start in India from December 4.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Popular OTT platform Netflix will be free for two days in India from December 4 as part of the company's StreamFest offer. The promotional offer will allow a number of users to access Netflix and watch the latest shows and movies free for two days. Users will not need any paid subscription to avail the benefits of the two-day free trial offer. Netflix Android app users will be able to watch their favourite shows and movies during the Netflix Stream Fest offer.

Netflix free two-day trial to start from December 4

Netflix will issue a code for users to access the app during the free-trial promotional offer. The offer is likely to start in India from December 4. During Netflix's third-quarter results, the OTT platform's COO Greg Peters had announced that the company is planning to host a free trial on the weekend, which would be a promotional offer.

Netflix is focusing on the Indian market given its massive growth potential. The number of Netflix subscribers in India has grown many folds over the last three years. The coronavirus lockdown has also been beneficial for the OTT platforms as several movies released on the OTT since the theaters were closed. According to Peters, this Netflix StreamFest free trial offer will start from the Indian market.

Earlier in July, Netflix had announced a new "Immortal" offer for its users where they can get 1,000 months (83 years) of free subscription. The offer was part of the celebrations of the release of 'The Old Guard' movie. The free 1,000 months Netflix subscription was announced for users who scored the highest points in 'The Old Guard' videogame.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma