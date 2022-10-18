Netflix Rolls Out Profile Transfer Feature For Users Globally; Here's How It Works?

The streaming platform Netflix has launched a Profile Transfer Feature which will help the user to switch to a new account from an existing account without making any new profile. Not only limited to it, the data like personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings would also be transferred automatically.

As the feature has been rolled out, the platform will let its users and subscribers know about it with the help of email when the feature becomes available on their specific accounts. However, anyone can turn it off anytime from the settings option.

With this new feature, Netflix aims to help users who have taken the subscription along with their friends or partners and now do not want to share the screens. Every user would be able to shift their existing account without losing personal data.

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But the Netflix experience must remain the same during these life changes. When it starts, we're launching Profile Transfer, a feature that allows profiles to be transferred while preserving personalized recommendations, browsing history, My List, saved games, and other settings," Netflix wrote in its blog post.

Here Is How You Can Use Profile Transfer Feature:

1. You will be notified by email when Profile Transfer is available for your account.

2. To transfer your profile, hover over your profile icon on the home page drop-down menu to navigate to the Transfer Profile option and follow the instructions.

3. You can disable profile forwarding at any time in your account settings.

4. No matter what, keep your Netflix profile in your ever-changing life so you can sit back, relax, and pick up where you left off.

Notably, this can also take down password sharing which has become a threat to the streaming platform. Recently, the company said it lost 970,000 members in the second quarter. This outpaced its 2,00,000 member loss in the first quarter.