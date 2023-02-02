Netflix Password Sharing Becomes Thing Of Past With New Update; How You Can Still Share Screen With Family

Netflix, the popular movie and web series streaming provider, has discovered a solution to its aim to limit password sharing around the world in order to increase revenue. According to Netflix's Help Center page, the corporation will now solely enable account sharing for household members. In addition, the business stated that as part of the primary location check, the platform will prompt users to connect to Wi-Fi once a month.

According to a report, the Netflix accounts would still be shareable but only on a single Wi-Fi. Additionally, the business would utilize the user's primary location as a benchmark to determine whether or not the user is a member of the same household. Utilize the Netflix app or website after completing this and watch something at least once per 31 days, says Netflix.

Netflix would reportedly also offer account sharing to non-household members by paying an extra amount at the time of subscribing. With this, the users who were using someone else’s account would get an option to transfer their history, likes, dislikes, and other personal data.

What Happens When Someone Is Going Away From Home?

In case, the account holder is moving out from home, the users would have to get a temporary login code which will provide them access to login to accounts for the next seven days.

After introducing controlled password sharing in a progressive manner, Netflix is not ready to compromise on the customer experience, according to CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peter said in an interview.

Recently, Netflix has introduced the 'Kids Mystery Box' for Android users, which allows children to stream in a fun and safe environment. "On Android smartphones, this functionality is now available to all global subscribers." "This function is enjoyable for children, parents, and carers” the statement added.