The popular video streaming platform Netflix is testing some new features including one that will allow accounts to be shared outside members' households at an extra cost. Yes! It seems that Netflix does not believe in the "sharing is caring" phrase.

The streaming giant will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households in an attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing.

Currently, Netflix will test the above-said feature in three countries are Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru allowing members on its standard and premium plans to add up to two people.

"We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households -- impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members," Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in the blog post.

What is changing for Netflix users?

Netflix is adding two features to curb sharing – ‘Add Extra Member’ and ‘Transfer Profile to New Account’. In Add an Extra Members, users of Standard and Premium Netflix plans will be able to add sub-accounts for up to two people they don’t live with. On the other hand for Transfer profiles, members of the Basic, Standard, and Premium plans can enable people who share their accounts to transfer profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub-account.

What does this feature mean for Netflix users?

The feature would allow Netflix subscribers on standard and premium plans to add sub-accounts for people they don't live with. But, now the main owner will receive an email with a code, to enable the new sub-accounts. The user must use the code to verify the additional devices are a part of their household.

This change applies to new subscribers, while current subscribers will be notified 30 days before the new prices affect their account. In January, Netflix also increased the price of its monthly subscription plans in the US and Canada. Meanwhile in India, the basic plan for mobile-only starts at 149 and the same for mobile and laptop start at 199.

