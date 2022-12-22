Netflix Likely To Introduce New System Next Year To Stop Password Sharing: Report

Netflix may soon make an end to the password sharing on its platform. (Image- Unsplash)

THE popular video streaming service Netflix which has been subject to password sharing, especially in India will see a major update. According to a report, the platform is looking for ways to breach the password sharing done by users and may introduce an all-new system to stop it. The report also claims that the California-based company may introduce it by the middle of next year.

According to a report by Livemint citing MacRumors, Netflix will stop the password sharing among its users by next year. This came after Netflix announced that the password sharing makes the business suffer as the users do not opt for the subscription and prefer password sharing instead.

Notably, the business has witnessed a dramatic loss of 2 lakh subscribers in less than 100 days due to which the shares of the streaming platform have fallen by 37 percent, claims a report by Forbes. To cater to this, Netflix has slashed the prices of its subscription in India.

Not only limited to it, but the video streaming platform has also launched plenty of new verticals which include the Profile Transfer feature which helps the users to save their history, get recommendations, list, save games, and other settings. Additionally, it also unveiled the gaming section, through which users can play mobile games online.

Currently, Netflix offers four plans in India, with prices ranging from Rs 149 to Rs 649. These plans come with a variety of advantages, including the number of screens, the availability of high resolution, and more. The following is a list of Netflix plans:

1. Netflix Rs 149 mobile-only plan

2. Netflix Basic Rs 199 plan

3. Netflix Standard Rs 499 plan

4. Netflix Premium Rs 649 plan

In the UK, it is forbidden to share passwords for any streaming service, including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, and others.