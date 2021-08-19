According to a Netflix spokesperson, the feature has been rolled out on the streaming giant’s iOS app for iOS 14 and above versions.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Netflix rolled out Spatial Audio Compatibility for the Apple device owners. That is, the iOS and iPadOS apps of Netflix will now have spatial audio compatibility. These models will be available for users on iPhone as well as iPad devices with exclusive compatibility with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Netflix was first reported to be testing Spatial Audio support for its iOS apps back in January and its final rollout has been made possible eight months after. According to a Netflix spokesperson, the feature has been rolled out on the streaming giant’s iOS app for iOS 14 and above versions.

What is special about spatial audio feature?

The feature enables an immersive experience using directional audio filters. Apple introduced Spatial Audio for select devices running iOS 14.6 or higher in May last year.



According to a report by 9to5Mac, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the video streaming platform is adding support for Spatial Audio to its iOS apps. Users of iPhone and iPad models should be able to experience the new audio functionality while using AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the new functionality will be available for users on iOS 14 or higher. Netflix's Spatial Audio functionality was first reported by users on Reddit and eventually by French publication Generation.

The Netflix spokesperson also reportedly added that the users must have the latest Netflix iOS application installed in their Apple device for the spatial audio support to work out.

A Gadget 360 report suggests that spatial Audio allows the use of hardware such as the gyroscope and accelerometer to fix the location of the source of the sound. Through this, the report adds, if the user moves or tilts their head left or right, the sound position will also change to give users the impression that the sound is coming from a fixed place.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma