Netflix Launches Game Handles For Both Android And IOS Users

Netflix has launched a gaming platform on its streaming portal just to make itself stand out from its rivals. Now it is aiming to add more elements to its gaming side so that the members would have a better and customised experience throughout whenever they log in.

Netflix allows a user to create their own unique handle with their leaderboard where users can compete, play with friends and even have multiplayer sessions. The idea behind this is to personalise the gaming experience. One can easily find friends on the leaderboard as well.

How Can You Create A Netflix Gaming Handle?

If you are into gaming and really want to enrol yourself in this, you can visit the Netflix app and then navigate to the games section. After that, you will be able to see a banner that says “Create your Netflix gaming handle”. Tap on it to proceed.

If you are an iPhone owner, you can go to the Netflix application and download Lucky Luna or Rival Pirates to get an option to set up a gaming handle.

As per reports, the Netflix games are not so popular as of now, but still, the company has a bigger vision for this gaming side. The company has also partnered with Ubisoft to bring three exclusive titles to the platform.