NASA’s First Ever Planetary Defence System Successful- What Now?



After 10 months of flying in space, NASA's DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft successfully struck an asteroid at hypersonic speed on 26th September as a part of the world's first planetary defence system. The spacecraft was designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth.



NASA planned this grand slam with a harmless asteroid ‘Dimorphos’ which was 7 million miles (9.65 million kilometres) away from earth. NASA has specially designed a spacecraft named ‘Dart’ to experiment if it can be used to change the path of an asteroid.



Scientists insisted that Dart will not break the asteroid ‘Dimorphos’. The spacecraft weighs just 1,260 pounds (570 kilograms), compared with the asteroid's 11 billion pounds (5 billion kilograms).



But it was believed that it would create enough impact to reduce its orbit by 11 hours and 55 minutes around Didymos. The impact (approx) will be reduced by 10 minutes, but the telescope will need several days to nearly a month to verify the new orbit. The scientists observed that the predicted 1% orbital change doesn't seem like much. But they stress that this would represent a significant change over the years.



On the other hand, all the telescopes around the world and in space aimed at this collision to capture the moment. However, the spacecraft’s radio signal abruptly ceased and it will take days or even weeks to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.



The spacecraft’s onboard camera, a key part of the navigation and investigation, caught the footage of Dimorphos. With the images coming back to earth every other second, the scientist watched the scenario with growing excitement as the Dimorphos came closer and closer. A mini satellite named ‘Italian Cubesat’ followed a few minutes behind to take photos of the impact that had been created. The satellite was launched two weeks before the Dart launch.



