NASA's Artemis 1 Lifts Off For Mega Moon Mission After 2 Failed Attempts | All You Need To Know

NASA’s mega-rocket Artemis 1 has finally taken off for its moon mission at IST 11.34 AM after being cancelled two times. Notably, this is the third attempt and as per the reports, everything seems to be good till now. The mission has previously been attempted twice by NASA, but both times the launch failed due to engine problems and hydrogen leaks.

The Artemis 1 is a $4 billion mission which was on the ground since August to several problems coming up including the fuel leaks. Not only limited to it, Hurricane Ian has also forced NASA to postpone the multi-billion dollar project to September.

The Artemis 1 launched from a 322-foot tall space launch system and lifted off from a Florida launchpad using about 9 million pounds of thrust. The spacecraft's Orion module, which is located at the top, will separate from the rocket in orbit. Notably, although NASA has installed some mannequins to observe crucial data that will aid future live crews, the Orion is built to carry humans.

We are going.



For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration. pic.twitter.com/vmC64Qgft9 — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

Over the next few hours, that engine will produce two strong burns to correctly position the spacecraft toward the moon. Then, about two hours after launch, the rocket engine will also detach, leaving Orion to continue its journey in free flight.

With 15% more thrust than the Saturn V rocket that propelled NASA's moon landings in the 20th century, this mission also serves as the SLS rocket's first launch, making it the most powerful rocket to ever reach Earth's orbit.

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, the Artemis launch director, said, "On behalf of all the men and women across our great nation who have worked to bring this hardware together to make this day possible, and for the Artemis generation, this is for you."

As per the American Space Agency, the Moon and Mars will be reachable by humans thanks to a series of increasingly difficult missions, the first of which is Artemis I.