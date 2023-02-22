MWC 2023: Oppo To Showcase New Tech Advancements At Mega Event; 'Find N2 Flip' Key Highlight

SOON after the Chinese smartphone maker Oppo announced its Oppo Find N2 Flip at an event in London, the company announced that it would be taking part in the Mobile World National Congress (MWC 2023), which is going to be held from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona along with other Chinese technology companies like Huawei and more.

Not only that, but the company has officially announced that it will be showcasing a series of new flagship-grade products, including the Oppo Find N2 Flip, as well as a slew of new connectivity products and IoT technology, at the global event. Additionally, the company has also claimed that it would be throwing light on the technological research and developments made by the company. However, the company has not made it clear, but we anticipate that it will include new and improved chips, AR, and fast charging options.

Additionally, there would be a lot of announcements and reveals at the MWC 2023, including the potential launch and demonstration of cutting-edge technology. The Find N2 Flip is anticipated to be Oppo's major announcement, but there will undoubtedly be plenty of other new things.

Oppo can highlight the Air Glass 2, the second generation of proprietary chipset dubbed the MariSilicon Y, and the OHealth H1 family health monitor concept at the MWC 2023.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the most affordable flip phone to take on the market leader Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 with some segment-leading features like a bigger cover screen, bigger and clearer camera, massive battery pack, maximum peak brightness, and more.

According to the reports, the company is planning to make the India debut of the phone soon.