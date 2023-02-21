MWC 2023: 'OnePlus 11 Concept' Officially Teased Ahead Of Showcase In Barcelona Event

CHINESE smartphone maker OnePlus which has recently announced a series of new devices, including flagship phones, tablets, TWS earbuds, and television is all set to showcase the OnePlus 11 Concept at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 event starting on February 27th.

OnePlus 11 Concept What To Expect:

The company has shared a teaser of the all-new concept on all the social media platforms with the caption, “Seriously pumped for #MWC23! #OnePlus11Concept”. In a 17-second video, the company shared a rear panel look and also a glimpse of the camera lens. Additionally, the smartphone gets a flowing-back design with blue lights flowing around the rear.

According to the teaser shared by the company on social media platforms, OnePlus appears to have drawn inspiration from the popular Nothing phone. However, no specific information about the technology, specifications, or anything else has been released by the company. Another interesting point to mention is that the company has chosen blue as its preferred colour, which contradicts the brand's red colour theme.

OnePlus 11 Concept When And Where To Watch:

The OnePlus 11 Concept would be showcased at the Mobile World Congress which is scheduled to be held on February 27th, 2023, at 9 PM CET (February 28th, 1:30 AM IST). It is pretty likely that the company would live stream the event on social media platforms, however, no information has been shared as of now.

Will The OnePlus 11 Concept Be Available To The Public?

The probability of the OnePlus 11 Concept making its commercial debut is quite slim, but it is rumoured that the company will use the technology in its upcoming smartphones.

The company's current flagship product, the OnePlus 11 5G, is currently available for purchase, with prices starting at Rs 56,999 for the base trim (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage).