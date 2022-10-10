MS Dhoni Launches 'Droni', An Indigenous Drone By Garuda Aerospace

Former Indian Cricket Team’s Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also the ambassador of Garuda Aerospace has launched ‘Droni’ a quadcopter consumer camera in an event held in. The made-in-India drone camera is developed and manufactured by Garuda Aerospace itself.

The organisation launched the drone in order to provide solutions for many different purposes which include agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping, surveying, delivery services, and most important defence. As per the CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the products that were launched at the event would be available for consumers by the end of this year.

The event also focused on another launch which was the ‘Kisan Drone’ which is specially designed for the primary sector of our country, agriculture. This battery-powered drone is claimed to be used as a pesticide sprayer and can cover a land area of 30 acres per day.

“Our Droni drones are native and can be used for various surveillance purposes. By offering Indian-made drones, we hope to not only become an Atma Nirbhar for drone needs but also put India on the global map as a hub for drones. top quality, safe, and affordable drone solutions,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace.



Global Drone Expo hosted more than 1,500 attendees from 14 international drone companies and representatives from more than 28 states and union territories. The event also attracts investors, young people, and stakeholders and outlines the way forward for the drone industry.