Mr. Beast Surpasses PewDiePie To Become Most Subscribed Content Creator On YouTube

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast who is well known for his content on Youtube and Instagram, has surpassed Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie in terms of Youtube subscribers. As of now, Mr. Beast has over 112 million subscribers and the PewDiePie channel stands at 111M subscribers. With this, Mr. Beast became the most subscribed individual content creator in the world.

Notably, the Swedish Creator, PewDiePie was the first individual creator to get past the 100 million subscribers mark in 2019.

As per a report by Forbes, the content creator Mr. Beast earned at around $54 million last year out of which he spent $5 million a month making his YouTube content. The reports also claim that he is the highest-paid content creator on the earth. However, Mr. Beast gained popularity on the platform after he got his first viral video in which he was counting his 1 Millionth subscriber. He has been active on the platform since 2012 making it a journey of 10 years.

MrBeast explained to his followers in a 2018 video titled 'How I Gave Away $1,000,000' how he accumulated such wealth through the platform, adding that companies assisted him in donating money.

Adding on to that, Donaldson has 730 videos on his YouTube channel. The channel has now received 18.6 billion views. On average, his videos are liked 4.2 million times. MrBeast Gaming, Beast Philanthropy, Beast Reacts, and MrBeast 2 are his other channels. They account for an additional 77 million subscribers.

Furthermore, he gave away an island to a fan when he reached the 100 million subscribers mark on his main Youtube channel.

Not only limited to being a content creator, but he is also an entrepreneur as well. He owns a restaurant named MrBeast Burger which he opened in 2020.