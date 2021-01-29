Witnessing an influx of users following WhatsApp's revised privacy policy, Telegram has introduced a new feature that allows users to import their chats from other messaging apps on both Android and iOS platforms.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Witnessing an influx of users following WhatsApp's revised privacy policy, Telegram has introduced a new feature that allows users to import their chats from other messaging apps on both Android and iOS platforms. The exported chats and documents would not occupy any additional space on your device, the messaging app said in a statement published on its official blog.

"Starting today, everyone can bring their chat history -- including videos and documents -- to Telegram from apps like WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk. This works both for individual chats and groups," the company said. "The best part is that the messages and media you move don't need to occupy extra space."

Here's a step-by-step guide to exporting your chats from WhatsApp to Telegram on iOS platform

Step 1: Open WhatsApp

Step 2: Open Contact info or Group info page

Step 3: Tap Export chat

Step 4: Choose Telegram in the Share menu

Here's how to export your chats from WhatsApp to Telegram on Android platform

Step 1: Open WhatsApp

Step 2: Tap More > Export Chat

Step 3: Chose Telegram in the Share menu

The exported chats and documents would not occupy any additional space on your device. While older apps make you store all data on your device, Telegram can take up virtually no space while letting you access your messages and media, the company said.

Telegram has added a hundred million new users in January alone after WhatsApp announced its revised privacy policy. The new policy is mandatory to accept if you wish to continue using your account. The policy concerns with three things: App's services and how it can process your data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how the app can partner with Facebook to offer integration across the Facebook company products.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja