Motorola's Flagship 'Moto X40' To Launch In December With IP68 Certification | Details

With the series of new launches, Motorola has confirmed the launch of its all-new flagship, the Moto Edge X40. It is expected that the phone would be powered by the recently introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Interestingly, it will be the first phone under Motorola's name which will feature a Snapdragon chipset. Notably, it will be launching in China next month and the official statement for India still awaits.

This came after the Moto X40 series outperformed the company's current chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, with an overall score of 1312901 on the benchmarking website AnTuTu. The reports state that the phone outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 by about 35%. Additionally, it has been rumoured that the Moto X40 will have an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Moto X40 Expected Specifications:

According to online rumours, the phone will have an FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 160 Hz. The phone is anticipated to run on Qualcomm's most recent processor and could be available in two trim levels: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phone's battery capacity is rumoured to be between 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh with support for fast charging. With Motorola's My UI 5.0 skin on top, Android 13 will be the default operating system for the Moto X40.

In terms of optics, the phone may come equipped with a triple camera system that includes a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP telephoto lens.

Moto X40 Price And Availability:

The cost, availability, launch, or specifications have not been disclosed by the company in an official statement. We'll have to wait to find out what new features Motorola is including in its flagship model and how much it will cost.