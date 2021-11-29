New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Motorola released its budget-friendly Moto G31 smartphone in India. Managing to deliver on expectations, Motorola Moto G31 is a feature-rich smartphone offering an AMOLED screen at much lower price than likes of Redmi and Vivo in the same price range.

Motorola Moto G31: Which variants are available in India?

Motorola at present has released two variants of the Moto G31 smartphone in the Indian market. The base version comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, whereas the second variant comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Motorola Moto G31: Pricing



Motorola Moto G31 comes with budget price tags for both of its variants. While 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will be available at ₹12,999, the other 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will be available at ₹14,999.

Motorola Moto G31: Specifications

Motorola Moto G31’s body has a plastic unibody construction with an optimal attention to detail. It comes packed with 5,000 mAh battery and despite that it is incredibly slim and lightweight. The company claims that for users with moderate usage of smartphone, Moto G31 can last for two days in a single charge. The smartphone also supports 20W fast charging. Motorola is reported to have been using a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset in its Moto G31 smartphones.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra wide camera.

Motorola Moto G31 Vs. Redmi Note 10

Moto G31’s heavily marketed AMOLED display feature primarily distinguishes it from Redmi Note 10, whose basic variant is available in Indian market at ₹13,999. The other distinguishing feature which edges Redmi Note 10 is its 33W fast charging feature against 20W of Moto G31.

Motorola Moto G31: Where to buy?

The smartphone will be available for purchase online at e-commerce platform Flipkart from December 6th, 12 PM onwards.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma