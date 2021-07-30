Recently, the company has launched three new smartphones under its edge series. Some of the specifications are similar in all three devices. Like all the devices have a sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 108MP rear camera setup. On the other hand, the users can operate the device on Android 11 out of the box.

New Delhi |Jagran Technology Desk: Motorola Mobility LLC, popularly known as 'Motorola' is a US-based consumer electronics as well as telecommunications company. Motorola is also a subsidiary of Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo. Recently, the company has launched three new smartphones under its edge series.

1. Motorala Edge 20

2. Motorala Edge 20 Lite

3. Motorala Edge 20 PRo

Some of the specifications are similar in all three devices. Like all the devices have a sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 108MP rear camera setup. On the other hand, the users can operate the device on Android 11 out of the box.

While talking about the prices of the smartphones the Motorola Edge 20 is priced at roughly Rs. 44,100 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, Motorola Edge 20 Lite costs roughly Rs. 30,90 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes at a price of roughly Rs. 61,800 for 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Let’s talk about the specification of the phone:

Motorola Edge 20 Specifications

The phone will comes with 6.7 inch OLED display support. It has 144Hz refresh support and runs on HDR10+ certifications. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC chipset. On the other hand, the company offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Talking about the camera then the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup. The phone's primary camera is 108MP, 16MP ultra-wide lens and 8MP lens is present. The phone has decent battery backup as it comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Specifications

The screen of the Motorola Edge 20 will come with 6.7 inch OLED display support. The phone will come with a 90Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC support. There is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in the phone. Motorola Edge 20 Lite has a 108MP primary camera. Apart from this 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor have been supported. Meanwhile, the phone has a 5,000mAh and has 30W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display, which will come with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC chipset. The phone will come with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a triple rear camera setup. For power backup, a 4,500mAh battery is provided in the phone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen