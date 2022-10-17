Motorola Launches Pocket-Friendly E22s In India With MediaTek Helio G-37 Octa Core Processor; Details Here

With the increasing market of budget phones in India, Motorola has launched its new pocket-friendly phone, Moto E22s. The device sports a rear dual camera setup powered by a MediaTek chipset. It will run on Android 12 and it will be placed under E32 which was earlier launched at a price of Rs 10,499.



Moto E22s Specifications:

The all-new Moto E22s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core CPU which is segmented as four A53 2.3GHz and four A53 1.8GHz cores. The handset sports 4GB RAM with a standard internal storage capacity of 64 GB. However, the user will get an option to expand it to 1 TB of storage.

Talking about the display, it features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It has a pixel density of 268 PPI with a refresh rate panel of 90 Hz.

Talking about the optics, it features dual primary shooters with a primary unit of 16 Megapixels. The other one is a 2 Megapixel in-depth sensor. For selfies and video recording, it features a front camera of 8 Megapixels.

It features a 5000 mAh battery along with 10W standard charging. Just like every budget smartphone, it features a 3.5 jack along with a microphone and a speaker grill.



Moto E22s Price:

Motorola has launched its all-new budget-friendly phone at a price of Rs 8,999. The headset would be available on Flipkart, and other retail stores from October 22, 2022. The smartphone is offered in two colour variants- Arctic Blue and Eco Black.

Experience brilliant 90Hz Display, a stylish Premium Design, 16MP AI Camera, easy access with Side Fingerprint Sensor, Android™ 12 and much more with the stunning #motoe22s at just ₹8,999. Sale starts 22nd October on @flipkart & at leading retail stores — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 17, 2022

