Motorola Launches Moto E32 In India, To Have MediaTek Helio G37; Checkout Price, Specifications Here

Motorola has launched its all-new entry-level phone Moto E32 in India. As a part of E- the series the smartphone has stock Android 12 along with a 90 Hz refresh rate panel and IP52 water resistance. Earlier, Motorola launched its Moto G72 in India.

Moto E32 Price:

The Moto E32 is priced at Rs 10,499 in India. If you are someone who is looking to buy this phone, you can purchase it from Flipkart. Reliance is also offering the purchaser a benefit of Rs 2,549 as a part of Reliance Jio Benefits. This includes a Rs 2,000 cashback and a discount of Rs 549 on annual Zee5 membership.

Moto E32: What’s new?

The new Motorola E32 is all set to have a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a punch hole on the top. Inside the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37, a 4G chip, along with 4GB ram and 64 GB of ROM. It can be expanded to 1 TB to meet the user's demand.

Other phone features include a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and an IP52 waterproof design. It sports dimensions of 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm. For security, Motorola provided a fingerprint scanner on the right side. The phone is powered by the stock Android 12 and comes with the promise of two years of security updates.

Talking about the optics, the phone sports a 50 Megapixel rear shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor. It can shoot up to 30 fps HD videos. Motorola has also provided an 8 Megapixel front camera for all selfies and video shooting.

This week earlier, Motorola has launched its Moto G72 with an OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate along with a 576 Hz touch sampling rate.