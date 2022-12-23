Motorola G53 Could Soon Make Global Entry With Different Specifications: Report

The American smartphone manufacturer Motorola which is a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Lenovo has introduced its entry-level Moto G53 in China. Now the company is reportedly planning to launch the entry-level in the mid-range category globally.

Motorola has launched the Moto G53 along with the flagship Moto X40 at an event in China but has not made any official announcement about its global release, but now the company may soon launch the phone globally including in India.

This came after a well reliable tipster leaked that the phone would make its entry globally but with the changed specifications. The phone would now be in the mid-range, in which Motorola sells most phones.

There are plenty of reports floating around mentioning the expected specifications and price. However, the company has not made any official confirmation about the specifications and price. But if you are a Motorola fan and looking forward to knowing the expected price and specifications, here’s what the phone could feature.

Moto G53: Expected Specifications, Features:

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming Moto G53 could feature a 6.6-inch OLED display along with a refresh rate panel of 90 Hz and could be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. Notably, the Chinese variant has a 120 Hz refresh rate along with the Snapdragon 40+. The phone could feature a 5,000mAh battery along with support for Turbo charging.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP auxiliary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone could feature a 16 MP camera.

Moto G53 Expected Price:

The cost of the Motorola G53 5G is anticipated to be in the lower range. According to reports, the smartphone may cost around Rs 15,000 in India.