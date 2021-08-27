New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, which has been recently launched by the Lenovo-owned electronics and telecommunications company, will go on sale in India from Thursday at 12 noon.



Moto Edge 20 Fusion is one of the thinnest phones which is available in India right now and is a mid-segment smartphone that comes with tons of interesting features.



It comes with two variants -- 6GB+128GB variant that costs Rs 21,499 while the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 22,999. However, during the sale, buyers can also avail the offer of flat Rs 5000 Off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI Transactions.



Apart from the offers, buyers can also exchange their old phone for Rs 10,599 and get the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. The E-commerce website Flipkart is giving various bank offers for Axis bank customers, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank and ICICI bank customers. The sale also brings buyers an option of No cost EMI option at only Rs 3,584 per month.



Specification of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion:



Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a 6.67-inch Max Vision HDR10+ display which features OLED technology. The smartphone supports MediaTek Immensity 800U chipset coupled and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with two RAM variants -- 6GB and 8GB variants -- and it runs on Android 11 out of the box.



Talking about the camera of the phone, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with a triple camera setup on the rear which consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor that combines 9 pixels into 1, to give an enhanced photo resolution of 12MP. The phone also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and macro sensor. The front camera of Motorola Edge consists of a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.



Motorola Edge 20 Fusion also has a decent battery backup and comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. According to the company, the turbochargers provide 12 hours of power by charging the phone for just 10 minutes.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen