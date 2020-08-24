New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Motorola has launched Moto G9 in the budget-smartphone category, as a successor to previously well-received smartphone Moto G8. The Moto G9 comes up with a triple rear camera alongside a terrific 48-megapixel primary camera with a finely synchronised 6.5-inch display. The Lenovo-owned company is also offering 20W fast charging, competing with the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M21.

Moto G9 Features and Specifications:

Moto G9 comes up with a 5,000 mAh battery with the company claiming that it can deliver up to two days of battery life with a single charge. The phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, as well as 4 GB RAM. For selfies, the Moto G9 comes up with an 8-megapixel camera at the front, with pre-loaded specs such as Face Beauty, Manual Mode, and Auto Smile Capture. At the rear, the smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera, with two 2-megapixel cameras respectively, forming a complete triple-rear camera in total.

The smartphone’s display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 as well as 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Both the SIM cards will have to be nano-sized.

For the storage part, the Moto G9’s 64 GB in-built storage capacity can be expanded up to 512 GB via a micro SD card. Along with a rear fingerprint sensor, the other sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and proximity sensor much like the earlier advanced versions of BlackBerry.

Moto G9 Price:

Moto G9 has been priced at Rs 11,499 for 4 GB + 64 GB storage variant. As far as the colour options are concerned, the Moto G9 has been made available in two distinct colour options, namely Forest Green and Sapphire Blue. The first sale of the smartphone will begin on August 31 from 12:00 pm onward through Flipkart.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma