Moto G72 Price: Motorola Launches G72; Know Specifications And Other Details Here



Motorola has put another phone in its mid-range which is a budget-friendly one on the list. Expanding its G-series, Motorola has launched G72 today. It consists of a 6.6-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek chipset. The smartphone runs on Android 12 and has a 5000mAh battery. It also has a 108MP triple back camera setup, along with a 16MP front camera.

Specifications:

The phone comes with an FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 576 Hz touch sampling rate. It is a dual SIM phone with both nano card slots. The device runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC in collaboration with a 6GB Ram. It runs on Android 12.

Speaking of cameras, the Moto G72 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens aperture. The smartphone also has an 8 MP ultra-wide and deep mirrorless camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It also has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. This smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture twitch and a sharp focus.

The Moto G72 comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable through a hybrid microSD card slot. The smartphone has multiple connectivity options which include- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS/AGPS. On-board sensors include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass, and under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Price:

Moto G72 is priced at an aggressive range of Rs 18,999. It has 2 color options- Meteorite Black and Polar Blue. The smartphone will be available for purchase from October 12 and one can easily buy it on Flipkart.

As part of the introductory offer, the company will offer an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for a select number of banks. Along with that, buyers can also get an additional Rs 3,000 discount on the exchange and receive Rs 5,049 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio, Myntra, and Zee5.