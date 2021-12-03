New Delhi | Jagarn Technology Desk: Motorola is set to launch the Moto Edge X30 on December 09, the first-ever smartphone to feature the 8 Gen 1 chipset. Taking to the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, Motorola released a poster to tease the launch of Moto Edge 30X. The poster showcases the 8 Gen 1 chipset, thus confirming its inclusion.

The company is also expected to launch two new flagship smartphones in China in December. One among them will be Motorola Edge S30, while the other one will be Motorola Edge 30 Ultra aka Motorola Edge X30. The Motorola Edge S30 may get the same design and specifications as the Moto G200 which was launched earlier this month.

Expected price of Moto Edge X30

The company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the pricing of the smartphone. However, since Moto X30 is a premium smartphone, it will be priced over Rs. 50,000. The smartphone will be launched on December 9 at 5:00 PM IST.

Expected specifications of Moto Edge X30

The Moto Edge X30 smartphone is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This chipset is the USP of the smartphone, and it was unveiled at an event on November 30. The smartphone will have a punch-hole design and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

While talking about the camera, then the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Motorola Edge X30 will come with a 60 MP front camera for taking selfies and recording videos. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and will also support 68W fast charging.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen